Donald Trump mocks climate change, Musk decides not to counter

New York: Elon Musk’s much-awaited interview with former President Donald Trump has begun after a 40 minutes delay due to technical glitches on X’s Spaces platform.

Eighteen minutes into an interview that was supposed to start at 8 p.m. EDT., Musk posted on X that the platform was experiencing a “massive” denial-of-service attack (DDOS), which is a federal criminal act that involves flooding a site with data to overwhelm it and knock it offline.

Screenshot of Down Detector highlighting outage on X

Outage tracker Downdetector reported a spike in reports of X being inaccessible to users starting before the interview but it could not be immediately verified whether this was due to a malicious attack.

Later Elon Musk opened the interview by blaming the delay on “a massive distributed denial of service attack (DDOS)” on X servers. He suggested that the alleged cyberattack “illustrates there’s a lot of opposition to people just hearing what President Trump has to say.” X had faced similar issues when Musk interviewed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on X Spaces in May 2023, which Musk blamed on X’s servers being overwhelmed by the traffic.

Despite the glitches Trump-Musk interview was able to attract over a million listeners from across the world. Trump started by congratulating Musk, ‘You broke records, you silence voices.’, he said. “Congratulations for breaking every record in the book”.