President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday, providing a 75-day extension to the popular video-sharing app TikTok, effectively delaying its ban in the United States.



This decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling upholding the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA), which mandates that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divest its U.S. operations or face a ban due to national security concerns.



Prior to the executive order, TikTok had ceased operations in the U.S. on January 18, 2025, and was removed from major app stores. The platform began restoring its services on January 19, 2025, following assurances from President Trump regarding the forthcoming extension.



President Trump’s executive order not only delays the enforcement of PAFACA but also provides a liability shield to app store providers, ensuring that companies like Apple and Google will not face legal consequences for hosting TikTok during this extension period.



The 75-day reprieve is intended to allow ByteDance additional time to negotiate a sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to an American entity, addressing the national security concerns that prompted the initial ban. President Trump has suggested the possibility of a 50% joint venture with a U.S. company as a potential solution.



This development underscores the ongoing complexities in U.S.-China relations, particularly concerning technology and data privacy issues. The outcome of these negotiations will likely have significant implications for the future operations of foreign-owned applications within the United States.