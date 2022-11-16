“Donald Trump failed America”: Joe Biden

Washington: US president Joe Biden on Wednesday reacted to former president Donald Trump’s announcement of another White House bid in the upcoming 2024 elections by saying the Republican had “failed” his country while in office.

“Donald Trump failed America,” Trump said in a tweet from Indonesia’s Bali where is attending the G20 Summit.

In a video accompanying his tweet, Biden alleged that during Trump’s rule there were “tax cuts for the rich and corporators,” “record-breaking unemployment”, “worst job report on record”.

According to the US President, Trump is the only President to leave office with fewer jobs than when he took office.

He said the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which was an “attack” on the healthcare sector, leaving 23 million Americans without coverage.

Biden further claimed that Trump “coddled” extremists and attacked women’s rights in the case of the “abortion” rule. Trump wanted “punishment” for abortion.

The US President accused the Republican leader of “inciting” violence reminding people of the January 6 Capitol attack.