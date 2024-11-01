Washington: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the “barbaric violence” against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, and took a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden in his Diwali post on X.

In a Diwali message, he accused Harris – his Democratic presidential rival – and Biden of “ignoring Hindus” across the world and in the US. “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos,” he tweeted.

“It would never have happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back peace through strength,” the post further read.

“It would never have happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back peace through strength,” the post further read.

The 78-year-old also vowed to strengthen his ties with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he called a “good friend”, if he was elected again.

“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religious agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi,” Trump said.

During his tenure from 2017 to 2021, Trump shared a warm and cordial relationship with PM Modi and both leaders have showcased their camaraderie on camera. The Prime Minister participated in the ‘Howdy Modi’ community event in Texas in 2019, while Trump took part in the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad in 2020.

Earlier this month, Trump praised PM Modi, calling him his “friend” and the “nicest human being”.

Meanwhile, lashing out at Kamala Harris, Trump said, “Kamala Harris will destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes. By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations, unleashed American energy, and built the greatest economy in history. We will do it again, bigger and better than ever before, and we will Make America Great Again.”

Ending his tweet with Diwali greetings, the former president wrote, “Also, happy Diwali to all. I hope the festival of lights leads to the victory of good over evil!” he said.

Trump’s tweet came days before the US will vote in a high-stakes presidential election on November 5. Early voting, however, has begun in some states.