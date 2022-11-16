Donald Trump Announces Bid For 2024 US President Election

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump announced his 2024 US presidential bit after he filed White House candidacy papers with US election authority early Wednesday.

Minutes before an event to announce his candidacy, Trump’s campaign filed federal paperwork that he’s running again. He’s the first major contender from either party to formally declare.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump, 76, said in a gilded ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

He said his campaign will be about issues, vision and success. “We will immediately tackle inflation…we will again put America first…with the victory, we’ll make the greatest economy ever,” he said.

He added that he will launch an all out campaign to reduce America’s dependence on China.

“As I promised in 2016, I am your voice. The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we won’t let them to…. From now until elections day…I will fight like no one has ever fought before…,” Trump added while officially announcing his candidacy for White House bid.

The former president’s stint at the White House – between 2017 and 2021 – was one of the most tumultuous in modern US history. He was impeached twice, and his harsh rhetoric, which critics say often veered into explicit bigotry, deeply polarised the country.