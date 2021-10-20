Donald Blome Appointed As US Ambassador To Pakistan

Washington: The United States has appointed Donald Armin Blome as the next Ambassador to Pakistan.

Blome was previously posted as Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Libya External Office in Tunis, Consul General at U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, and Director, Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

He has also served as Political Counsellor, Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan and Minister-Counsellor for Economic and Political Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.

Blome also served as the Civilian Co-Director, Multinational Force Strategic Engagement Cell, Baghdad, Political Counsellor, Embassy Kuwait, and as Israel Desk Officer, Deputy Director and Acting Director, Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs.