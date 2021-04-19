Domino's India hacked
Domino’s India hacked: Credit card details leaked?

By PragativadiNews

New Delhi: Popular pizza outlet Domino’s India seems to have fallen victim to a cyber attack. According to Alon Gal co-founder of an Israeli cybercrime intelligence, the hackers have access to Domino’s India 13TB of internal data which includes employee details of over 250 employees across verticals such as IT, Legal, Finance, Marketing, Operations, etc.

The threat actor is looking for around $550,000 (approximately Rs 4 crore) for the database and saying they have plans to build a search portal to enable querying the data, Gal claimed.

“Information includes 180,000,000 order details containing names, phone numbers, emails, addresses, payment details and a whopping 1,000,000 credit cards,” Gal claimed in a tweet.

“Plenty of large-scale Indian breaches lately, this is worrying,” he added.

Domino’s India was yet to react to Gal’s tweet.

