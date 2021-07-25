Dominos Announces Lifetime Free Pizza For Mirabai Chanu

New Delhi: After Mirabai Chanu’s a medal-winning performance at Tokyo 2020 Olympic, Pizza chain Domino’s has announced ‘free pizza’ for the rest of her life.

After the feat, the restaurant chain said they never want Mirabai Chanu to wait to eat a Pizza.

“What is common between India’s Olympic medal Second place medaland everytime you say you’ll just have one of pizza ? “It’s just the first of manyyyyy,” dominos_india tweeted.

“Aapne kaha, aur humne sunn liya. We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat Slice of pizza again so we’re treating her to FREE Domino’s pizza for life! #PizzasForLife,” it added.

On Saturday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the state government will be giving a cash award of Rs 1 crore to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts in the competition Chanu had said earlier in the day that it is a dream come true and also thanked the entire country for praying for her victory.