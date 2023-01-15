Rourkela: Spain managed a convincing 5-1 win over Wales to get off the mark in a Pool D World Cup encounter here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Sunday.

The three points and the margin of victory will give the Iberian nation a big lift in its hopes of progression into the knockouts. Wales’ final quarter flourish gave the nation a maiden men’s World Cup goal.

Reyna sounded the board in the 16th and 38th minutes from field efforts, while Miralles scored in the 32nd and 56th minutes. Skipper Alvaro Iglesias (22nd) was the other goal getter for the winners.

Wales’ lone goal was scored by James Carson in the 52nd minute.

While Spain recorded their first win in the tournament, it was Wales’ second loss on the trot.