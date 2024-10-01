Kanpur: The Indian cricket team secured a victory over Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second and final Test at Kanpur, sealing the series with a 2-0 lead. Despite losing two days of play to weather, the hosts put up an impressive performance to meet the 95-run target for the win.

Mominul Haque’s unbeaten century took Bangladesh to 230 all out in their first innings. With the second and third days washed out, India adopted an aggressive stance and declared at 285 for 9, achieving an innings run rate of 8.22. Half-centuries from KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal set the pace. Bangladesh was bowled out for 146 in their second innings, allowing India to comfortably chase down the 95-run target.