Domestic Violence Case: Delhi Court Seeks Medical Report, I-T Returns Of Singer Honey Singh

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday sought medical report and income tax returns (ITRs) of Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his wife.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh while hearing the matter observed that no one is above the law.

Honey Singh moved an application seeking exemption from appearance in the case, citing medical reasons. Meanwhile, his wife, Shalini Talwar, appeared in court.

Expressing displeasure, the court told Honey Singh’s lawyer, “Honey Singh has not appeared. You have not filed his income affidavit and are not prepared with the arguments.”

The metropolitan magistrate gave Honey Singh one “last opportunity” to appear before the court, and asked him not to repeat this conduct again.

“We will submit medical records and income tax returns at the earliest,” said Singh’s counsel.

The court directed Yo Yo Honey Singh to appear before it on next date of hearing — September 3.

A case of domestic violence was filed against Yo Yo Honey Singh on August 3 by his wife Shalini Talwar. She has sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act.