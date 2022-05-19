Domestic LPG prices hiked again!

New Delhi: Cooking gas LPG prices on Thursday rose for the second time this month by Rs 3.50, taking LPG cylinder prices across the country over the Rs 1,000-mark.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 3.5 with effect from today.

From today, 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders will be available in Delhi and Mumbai for Rs 1,003; and in Kolkata for Rs 1,029; in Chennai, it will cost Rs 1,018.5.

Besides, domestic LPG cylinder, the prices of commercial cylinder have been increased by Rs 8 as well. Since April 2021, prices have risen by over Rs 190 per cylinder.

This is the second hike in the month of May following the firming of international energy rates. With the latest price hike of 14.2kg cooking gas cylinder, the rates have breached the Rs 1000 mark in all states across the country.

The government pays no subsidy on LPG in most cities and the price of the refill that consumers, including the poor women who got free connection under the much-talked Ujjwala scheme, is the same as non-subsidised or market price LPG.

Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders – the one used by establishments like hotels and restaurants – was increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50 to Rs 2,355.50.