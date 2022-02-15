Domestic Help Loots Employer’s House In Bhubaneswar, Held

Bhubaneswar: Chandrsekharpur police has arrested a woman who allegedly looted gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from her employer’s house in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the incident took place while the owner was not present at home. taking advantage of the owner’s absence, the maid allegedly looted 70 grams of gold ornaments from the residence.

Thereafter, she fled from the spot and took a loan from a company against the stolen ornaments following which she sent the money to her village.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested the maid. The gold ornaments have been recovered from her possession.

The maid was forwarded to the court on the charge of stealing gold jewelleries, till the last reports came in.