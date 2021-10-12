Domestic Flights To Operate With Full Capacity From October 18

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday permitted domestic flights to fly without any capacity restriction from October 18 onwards.

The decision to ease the norms on flight capacity was taken after reviewing the current air travel demand, the ministry said.

“After review of the current status of Scheduled Domestic Operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel”, the ministry has been decided to “restore the scheduled domestic all operations with effect from 18-10-2021 without any capacity restriction,” the order stated.

The flight capacity, which was completely curtailed following the coronavirus pandemic, was increased to 80 percent in December last year. However, it was reduced again, and brought down to 50 percent on June 1, due to the second wave of COVID-19.

On July 5, the capacity was increased to 65 percent, and was further raised to 72.5 percent on August 12.

Again it was revised on September 18 and the capacity was increased to 85 percent.