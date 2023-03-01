Domestic, Commercial LPG cylinder prices HIKED

New Delhi: The prices of domestic LPG cylinder 14.2 kg have been increased by Rs 50. As per the revised price, domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1103 in the national capital.

Similarly, 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 350.50. With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2119.50 in Delhi.

The new rates are effective from today.

The price of 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by rs 50 with effect from today. With the latest revision, the domestic cylinder will cost rs 1103 per cylinder from today in Delhi as reported by the news agency ANI.

Also, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by rs 350.50 With this increase 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost rs 2119.50 in Delhi. New rates are effective from today. The new revised price of 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will be rs 1103 instead of rs 1053 from today.In Mumbai, this cylinder will be sold for rs 1102.5 instead of rs 1052.50. In Kolkata it will cost rs 1129 instead of rs 1079 and in Chennai, it will cost rs 1118.5 instead of rs 1068.50.

From today onwards commercial LPG cylinder will be available in Delhi for Rs.2119.5 instead of Rs.1769.It was rs 1870 in Kolkata, now it has become rs 2221.5.Its price in Mumbai has increased from rs 1721 to rs 2071.50 now. The cylinder which was available for rs 1917 in Chennai will now be available for rs 2268.

The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from one state to another due to local taxes. The fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month.