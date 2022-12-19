Domestic Air Travellers Increase By 52.19 Per Cent During Jan-Nov: DGCA

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday that the number of domestic air travellers during the January-November period increased by 52.19 per cent.

The monthly growth of passengers carried by domestic airlines registered a growth of 11.6 per cent, the DGCA said.

In a release, the DGCA also said that the passengers carried by the domestic airlines during January-November 2022 were 1105.10 lakhs as against 726.11 lakh registered in 2021.

