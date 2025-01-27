



The eagerly awaited dolphin census has commenced today in the serene waters of notable Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha in the coastal Kendrapara district of Odisha.



This vital environmental survey aims to count dolphins covering the stretch from Dhamra to the Devi estuaries, including all significant rivers and creeks within Bhitarkanika National Park, nestled within the Rajnagar forest division.



The census, scheduled to span three days, involves all five forest ranges under the supervision of the Rajnagar division. A dedicated team of nine groups have been assembled for the census, each comprising four experienced members. The Gahirmatha range has been allocated the largest number of teams, with three in operation. Meanwhile, Mahakalpara and Kanika ranges each have one team, and both Rajnagar and Kujang ranges host two teams apiece.