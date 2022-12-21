Dolphin census begins in Chilika

Bhubaneswar: The annual dolphin census kick started at the Chilika brackish water lake today with the participation of 18 teams of experts.

As many as three to six members have been deployed in each team.

The annual exercise started at 6 am and will continue till 2 pm.

Local volunteers and members of Motor Boat Association are also involved in the annual exercise.

Boat ferrying in the lake has been prohibited till 2 pm today to facilitate smooth census work. The annual exercise is being done with the help of photography, modern technology like GPS tracking and other traditional methods.

The Forest Division has also organised awareness meetings about dolphins this year.

The entire Chilika lagoon has been divided into several sectors- outer and inner Chilika, northern and southern zones for a comprehensive count of the Irrawaddy dolphins by the experts’ team.