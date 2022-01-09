Dolphin Census Begins At Chilika

Chilika: The annual dolphin census kick started at the Chilika brackish water lake today with the participation of 18 teams of experts.

The entire Chilika lagoon has been divided into several sectors- outer and inner Chilika, northern and southern zones for a comprehensive count of the Irrawaddy dolphins by the experts’ team.

Each team comprises five members and they will conduct the census with the help of GPS and other traditional methods. Senior officials said that the dolphin census which began at 6 am today will continue till 12 pm.