Dog In UK To Undergo Treatment For Alcohol Addiction

London: A dog in UK’s Plymouth who became hooked to alcohol has become the first canine to be treated for alcohol addiction. According to Newsweek, the two-year-old Labrador cross named Coco got addicted to alcohol as his owner had a habit of leaving his drink out before going to sleep.

After his owner died, Coco was found by vets with another dog hooked on booze and was taken to the Woodside Animal Welfare Trust after suffering from canine alcohol withdrawal. Vets said witnessing a dog with alcohol withdrawal was “a first” for them.

Unfortunately, the other dog later died, but Coco was put under intensive treatment. The dog spent four weeks sedated to help ease his withdrawal symptoms and to reduce the risk of further fits.

In a Facebook post, Woodside Animal Welfare Trust sought a new home for Coco, and narrated what transpired. ”Canine alcohol withdrawal, a first for us. We would like to introduce you to the newest member of Dunroamin Special Care Unit, a lovely boy called Coco. Coco has been with us for over a month, having required intensive care since arriving. His story is a tragic one and evidences how vital our special care unit is,” the post reads.