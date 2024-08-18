Doctors’ strike cripple hospital services, IMA calls for PM Modi’s intervention

New Delhi: The OPD services were disrupted nationwide as doctors joined the 24-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in protest of the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9. The strike also condemned the vandalism at the hospital on August 14.

Doctors from states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and others participated, with OPDs and elective surgeries shut down in both private and public hospitals, while only emergency services remained operational.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in securing five key demands, including a central law to protect healthcare workers and declaring hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security measures.

Kolkata Police have restricted public gatherings around RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for seven days, starting August 18, to maintain order during ongoing protests.

Doctors at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, organized a candlelight march on Saturday, demanding justice for the victim and strict punishment for those responsible.

In Odisha, the Nursing Employees Association held a candle march at Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College, with nurses and doctors protesting the incident.

The IMA is reviewing the health ministry’s statement but expressed skepticism, noting that similar committees in the past have not led to significant progress or legislation.