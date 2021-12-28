Doctors’ Protest In Delhi Over NEET Exam, Agitators Brave Police Crackdown

New Delhi: Resident doctors’ groups in Delhi on Monday threatened a complete shutdown of medical services, alleging a brutal police crackdown on their protest against the delay in college allotments after the NEET postgraduate exam.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), which has been spearheading the protest for a month now, said 4,000 of its members ended a sit-in at the Sarojini Nagar police station around midnight on Monday to adhere to the coronavirus night curfew.

They said they had been stopped from marching towards the Health Ministry’s offices earlier in the day.