Doctors' Day: Naveen Pays Tributes To Legendary Physician Bidhan Chandra Roy

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: On National Doctors’ Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to legendary physician and former CM of West Bengal, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth anniversary.

He also saluted all the “doctors who are working with exemplary commitment to save lives during this challenging time.”

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik wrote: “Tributes to legendary physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Doctors Day.”

National Doctors’ Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in order to show gratitude to those doctors who have selflessly aided people in their time of need and tirelessly worked for the health of their patients. National Doctors’ Day is also observed in honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

