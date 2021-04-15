Doctors body urges strict action as COVID-19 situation becomes grim in West Bengal

Kolkata: A doctors’ forum in Kolkata has urged chief secretary and the Election Commission to ensure strict coronavirus guidelines where polls are held.

In a letter, the doctors’ body said it is high time that strict adherence to all coronavirus norms are maintained by political parties. It called for penalties for such anomalies.

Dwelling upon the deteriorating coronavirus situation in poll-bound West Bengal, the physicians’ body said that beds, Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) beds, across the state and mainly in the districts of North and South 24 Paraganas, Kolkata, Howrah and surrounding areas are fast running out of capacity.

The doctors further highlighted the shortage of Remdesivir and called for a mass COVID vaccination campaign.

The Calcutta High Court, while hearing two PILs on the matter, said the situation as “extraordinary”. The Election Commission, meanwhile, has called an all-party meet in West Bengal on April 16.