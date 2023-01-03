Doctor Subhashree Kar Death: Special Team To Trace Deceased’s Alleged Boyfriend

Keonjhar: While the mystery behind the death of Subhashree Kar remained unfolded, Keonjhar police here has formed a special team to trace alleged boyfriend of the deceased.

Earlier, in the day it was reported that the deceased Subhashree’s alleged boyfriend had resigned from the job on December 20 citing that he was going to Bhubaneswar for marriage.

Worth mentioning, Subhashree was found dead barely 10 days after she lodged a complaint with Joda police against a male colleague, also a doctor, for having physical relation with her on the promise of marriage. She had lodged the complaint with police on December 21, police said.

In her complaint, Subhashree mentioned that she came in contact with her male colleague, six years ago. He allegedly established physical intimacy with her at her residence here on September 18 and October 10 of last year on the pretext of marrying her, she wrote in the complaint.

However, she lodged the police complaint after the man allegedly refused to marry her.