Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness To Premiere Exclusively On Disney+ On June 22

New Delhi: Disney+ recently announced that Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on June 22.

The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was released in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

Talking about the film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.