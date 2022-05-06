Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie hits theatres

Mumbai: The first MCU movie of 2022 is upon us, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one movie that Marvel fans will want to miss.

This horror-inspired take on a Marvel movie explores the repercussions of breaking the multiverse in previous MCU properties such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and WandaVision. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen and is directed by Sam Raimi.

Disney has not yet confirmed a streaming date for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When it does release, it will certainly land on Disney+ – just as previous Marvel films have (except for Spider-Man due to the Sony-Disney deal).

Benedict Cumberbatch is reprising his title role in Doctor Strange 2. Helmed by Sam Raimi, the new Marvel film picks from where Stephen Strange opened up the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Strange will be seen teaming up with old and new allies as he ventures into the multiverse to face a new rival.

Besides Benedict and Elizabeth Olsen, the film also features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams. Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness will hit cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6, 2022.

As per the trailer, Strange enlists the help of Wanda, played by Elizabeth Olsen, to sort out the mess. At the end of the Marvel series, Wanda turned into Scarlet Witch and has become one of the most powerful characters of the Marvel universe.