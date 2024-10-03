Delhi: In a shocking incident, a doctor was shot dead inside a hospital in Southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area early this morning. The victim, identified as Dr. Javed Akhtar, was a Unani practitioner at Nima Hospital.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 1 am when two boys, approximately 16-17 years old, entered the hospital seeking treatment for an injury. After receiving first aid, they requested to meet Dr. Akhtar. Once inside his cabin, they shot him and fled the scene.

Hospital staff reported hearing a gunshot and found Dr. Akhtar slumped over his desk with a gunshot wound to the head. The police were alerted immediately and arrived at the scene to begin their investigation. CCTV footage from the hospital is being reviewed to identify the assailants.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was premeditated, as the suspects had visited the hospital the previous night for a similar dressing4. The motive behind the murder is still unclear, and the police are exploring multiple angles.