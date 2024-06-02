Doctor Kidnapped In Malkangiri, Maoist Involvement Suspected

Malkangiri: A doctor at Kalimela Community Health Centre in Malkangiri district has been allegedly kidnapped from his official quarter on Saturday night.

The docor has been identified as Amlan Bhoi.

As per reports, some unidentified miscreants allegedly abducted the doctor last night. It is suspected that Maoists might have been involved in this incident. However, the exact reason behind the doctor’s kidnapping is yet to be ascertained.

It is pertinent to mention here that the doctor had picked a quarrel with some people regarding the conduct of a post-mortem.

Senior police officials have started an investigation after a formal complaint was lodged in connection with the incident by the hospital authorities.