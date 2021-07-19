Doctor G: First Look Of Ayushmann Khurrana As Dr Uday Gupta Out

New Delhi: The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming flick Doctor G on Monday unveiled the first look of the actor as Dr Uday Gupta.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the poster on Twitter.

Doctor G is a campus comedy-drama that also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film is backed by production house Junglee Pictures.

This is also Ayushmann’s third project with the production house after the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi and the 2018 film Badhaai Ho.