Bhubaneswar: A doctor has been killed in road accident in Bomikhal of Bhubaneswar.The 28-year-old deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar Bisoyi, who was a native of Berhampur in Ganjam district.

Amit was working at the Emergency & Trauma Care Department of the Appolo Hospital. He was staying near Ravi Talkies area in Bhubaneswar.

Amit’s body was handed over to family members after post mortem Sunday.