Doctor Caught Taking Rs 20,000 Bribe To Issue Post-Mortem Report In Jajpur

Jajpur: Vigilance sleuths today apprehended a doctor while accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 for issuance of a post-mortem report.

Medical officer Dr Pabitra Kumar Sethi of Danagadi CHC in Jajpur district was caught red-handed while receiving the amount. A security guard of the hospital, Abhiram Kandi has also been detained for questioning.

The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from Dr Sethi. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Dr Sethi from DA angle, vigilance said.

Investigation is in progress against the accused Dr Sethi and Kandi vigilance added.

According to sources, the accused doctor had demanded the illegal gratification through the security guard from the complainant met repeatedly to the doctor for his father’s post-mortem report.

His father had died due to lightning recently and the post-mortem was conducted at the Danagadi CHC.

He lodged a complaint with vigilance based on which the anti-graft agency registered a case and laid a trap accordingly.