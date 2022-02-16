Doctor Caught Taking Bribe For Conducting Surgery In Puri

Puri: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday evening caught a doctor in Charichak Medical CHC in Puri district for taking bribe in order to conduct surgery on a patient.

As per reports, Dr. Sukant Kumar Jena, Gynaecologist in Charichak Medical CHC, had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 before operation and another Rs 3,000 post the surgery from a person for conducting ceasarian operation of his cousin.

On the basis of a complaint, the Vigilance sleuths laid a trap and caught Gynaecologist Dr. SK Jena red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainant this evening.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from Dr Jena and seized. Following trap, search has been launched on properties of Dr Jena at Kalarahanga in Bhubaneswar, the anti-corruption wing of Odisha Police said.

In this connection, Vigilance PS Case No 4/2022 has been registered and further investigation in progress against Dr Jena, Vigilance sources said.