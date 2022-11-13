Do You Know The Exact Amount Of Nuts You Should Eat In A Day, Details Inside

New Delhi: Roasted and salted peanuts, almonds, pistachios and cashews are perfect for when you need something filling yet bite-sized to eat. But, do you know how much nuts are healthy to consume.

There is always a specific amount of each nut that you should eat.

Almonds (14 pcs)

They supply 20% (76 mg) of your recommended daily dose of magnesium in just one 1 oz. Restrict just to a handful, but do include them in your diet.

Cashews (11 pcs)

They contain anacardic acids which protect human cells from oxidative stress, and also have the ability to kill the bacteria that cause tooth decay.

Pistachios (21 pcs)

Pistachios are a great source of the amino acid L-arginine, which is converted into nitric oxide in the body. These tiny nuts may play an important role in promoting blood vessel health.

Hazelnuts (10 pcs )

They are present in chocolates, coffee, and spreads. Hazelnuts on their own are excellent for skin, hair, and overall health. One of the richest sources of vitamin E, hazelnuts make for a healthy snack, with a slightly sweet and crunchy flavour.

Walnuts (4 pcs)

Walnuts are made up of 65% fat and 15% of protein.