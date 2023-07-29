Do You Know How Planets Get Their Names? NASA Scientist Explains!

Have you ever wondered how planets get their names? A NASA scientist explained the process behind naming these celestial bodies.

Historically, the five brightest planets visible in the sky were known to pretty much every culture. These planets were named after Roman gods – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn – because early astronomers in Europe wrote in Latin, which was the language of the Roman Empire.

Moving outward, the next three planets – Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto – were named after Greek or Roman gods. Even though these planets weren’t visible to the Greeks or Romans, their discoverers wanted them to fit in with the existing mythology of the known planets.

As telescopes have advanced, astronomers have discovered smaller objects in our solar system, including thousands of Kuiper Belt objects like Pluto. The International Astronomical Union is responsible for naming new discoveries, and they have classified Pluto as a dwarf planet due to its size.

But there’s still so much left to name in our solar system, including moons, asteroids, comets, and more. Humans have a natural desire to name things, and it connects us to the vast universe around us. As we continue to explore and discover new celestial bodies, we will undoubtedly continue to name them for generations to come.