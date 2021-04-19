“Do We Want Another Lockdown?”, Asks Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: While the coronavirus cases in the state continued to rise in the past few days, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the populace “Do We Want Another Lockdown?”

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Odisha CM wrote: “The fight with Coronavirus is still on. Use masks as a protective shield to reduce the risk of infection, maintain social distance, and strictly adhere to Covid protocols. Let’s fight coronavirus with lockdown.”

କରୋନା ସହ ଆମ ଲଢ଼େଇ ଏବେ ବି ଜାରି ରହିଛି। ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ସମ୍ଭାବନା ହ୍ରାସ ପାଇଁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା କବଚ ଭାବେ ମାସ୍କ ପରିଧାନ, ସାମାଜିକ ଦୂରତା ରକ୍ଷା କରିବା ସହ କୋଭିଡ ନିୟମର କଡା ଅନୁପାଳନ କରନ୍ତୁ। ଆସନ୍ତୁ ବିନା ଲକଡାଉନରେ କରୋନା ସ୍ଥିତିର ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ଏକ ହୋଇ ଲଢ଼ିବା। pic.twitter.com/YUwQkqicQC — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 19, 2021



Bhubaneswar: The one-day surge in Covid-19 cases in Odisha registered a big jump on Monday when a total of 4,445 persons tested positive for the infection while four patients succumbed to the lethal virus in the last 24 hours, informed the State Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

This is the highest-single day spike in the State ever since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.