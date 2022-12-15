DNA Test Of Shraddha’s Father Matches With Bones Recovered From Mehrauli Forest

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the gruesome murder case of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, police have got some major evidence in connection with the case.

According to reports, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) confirmed that the DNA report analysis of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw, collected from the Mehrauli forest area matches the blood samples given by her father Vikas Walker. It clarified that they belonged to her.

Worth mentioning, the decomposed bones retrieved from the forest on the basis of Poonawala’s confession were sent to the CFSL to confirm whether if they belonged to Walker or not.

Aftab had earlier reportedly confessed during the narco analysis test that he dismembered Shraddha’s body into pieces using a Chinese knife (cleaver). Aftab has also confessed that he threw the weapon in the bushes near his office in Gurugram.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days.

Aftab had allegedly strangled his live-in partner, Shraddha, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.