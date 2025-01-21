Novak Djokovic, the 37-year-old Serbian tennis legend, triumphed over the young Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling match at the Australian Open.

Djokovic, despite having his left thigh heavily strapped, managed to outlast Alcaraz with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. The match was a gruelling 3 hours and 37 minutes, showcasing Djokovic’s resilience and skill.

Under the guidance of coach Andy Murray, Djokovic’s aggressive play and strategic depth limited Alcaraz’s effectiveness. Djokovic’s win sets up a semi-final clash with Alexander Zverev.

I think we all just left planet earth… 🌍 Tennis from another dimension going on between Novak and Carlitos 🤯

This win marks Djokovic’s 12th time reaching the last four at Melbourne Park, a feat surpassed only by Roger Federer. Additionally, Djokovic extended his record for the most Grand Slam semi-final appearances to 50.

Djokovic praised Alcaraz, calling him a “terrific guy” and acknowledging the match as one of the most epic he has played. Looking ahead to his clash with Zverev, Djokovic emphasized the importance of recovery and expressed hope to be at his best for the semi-final.

Zverev, the second seed, secured his spot in the semi-finals by defeating American Tommy Paul with a score of 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1. Zverev has faced Djokovic 12 times before, with Djokovic holding an 8-4 record. Zverev aims to become the first German man to win a Grand Slam since Boris Becker in 1996.

Djokovic’s victory sets the stage for an exciting semi-final match against Zverev, as both players vie for a spot in the final and a chance to claim the Grand Slam title.