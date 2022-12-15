DJ Stephen tWitch Boss, known for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, passes away by suicide at 40

New York: Popular actor-dancer-DJ Stephen tWitch Boss passed away at the age 40. Reportedly, he died by suicide on Tuesday, December 13. Boss is survived by his wife and three children.

Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

The late star previously co-hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings with Allison. He also appeared in many high-profile films and shows, including Magic Mike XXL, Modern Family and Step Up All In.

Offscreen, Boss frequently posted fun dance videos with wife Allison — who also competed on SYTYCD — on social media. Their kids would often join the pair in their dance video posts.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, 34, confirms exclusively in a statement to PEOPLE. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.