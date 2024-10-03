Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has permitted the use of DJ music during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations in Cuttack, but with strict noise level restrictions. The court has mandated that the noise levels must not exceed 65 decibels to ensure minimal disturbance to the public.

This decision came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting the adverse effects of high noise levels during festivals. The court emphasized the need to balance festive celebrations with the well-being of residents, particularly the elderly and those with health issues.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack, was instructed to submit an affidavit detailing the measures taken to control noise pollution during the festivities. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of noise management and directed immediate improvements.

In addition to the noise restrictions, the court also addressed other civic issues. It ordered the completion of ongoing road repairs within seven days and the removal of hanging cables and wires that pose safety hazards. The court had previously banned the construction of gates on roads during the Dussehra festival to prevent traffic congestion.

The directive aims to ensure that the Durga Puja celebrations are enjoyed by all while maintaining public order and safety. The court’s decision has been welcomed by many residents who have long complained about the excessive noise during festival seasons.