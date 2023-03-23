DJ Azex last call was with his girlfriend for 97 seconds

Bhubaneswar: In another twist regarding the death of DJ Azex, aka Akshay Kumar, police now suspect that breakup with his rumoured girlfriend, Jigyansa might be the reason behind the DJ’s death.

According to sources, the relationship between Azex and Jigyansa turned bitter after the latter found that the DJ has reportedly developed an affair with another girl.

Meanwhile, the police reportedly got evidence of the conference call between the trio– DJ Azex, Jigyansa and the other girl. Now, the police seems to have turned the angle of the investigating towards the love-triangle, sources informed.

Meanwhile, a fresh report suggests the artiste was in conversation with his rumoured girlfriend for around 97 seconds before his death. Later, she tried to make a video call to him, but he did not receive it.

It is suspected that he might have reportedly hanged himself by the time she tried to make the video call because of which he could not receive it.

Meanwhile, a cyber team visited the Kharvel Nagar police station and scrutinized all the digital evidence including his email, social media accounts, laptop and cellphone.

Earlier, a few pictures of DJ Azex seemingly crying and in severe stress had surfaced (that he had shared with his girlfriend through an email before his death). In the email, he had written that he was under severe stress and was unable to sleep. He had even mentioned that he was taking sleeping pills.

With the cyber team verifying the digital evidence, now police suspect that the breakup with his girlfriend might be the reason behind his extreme step.