DJ Azex died of asphyxiation: Postmortem report reveals

Bhubaneswar: Popular DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar died due to asphyxiation, revealed the artist’s post-mortem report on Tuesday.

According to sources, the autopsy report also mentions that the popular DJ has some ligature marks.

DJ Azex committed suicide and that is ante-mortem in nature. The report also mentions that he has some ligature marks. However, the circumstantial evidence can prove whether it is an abetment to suicide.

Notably, DJ Azex, one of the most prominent DJs in the country, was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.