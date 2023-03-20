DJ Azex Death: Police Registers Abetment Of Suicide Case

Bhubaneswar: Police today registered a case of abetment of suicide in connection with the death of DJ Azex.

Based on the complaint of Azex’s mother, Kharavela Nagar police registered a case against Azex’s girlfriend and friend. Both of them used to blackmail him, his mother alleged.

The case has been registered for abetment of suicide under sections 306 and 34 of IPC. Investigation into the incident is in progress.

Both of them will be called to the police station for recording of statement, police said.

Notably, Azex was found hanging in his room at his Kharvela Nagar residence on Friday night.

His family members alleged that he had taken the extreme step due to betrayal in love.

Azex’s uncle told the media that he was being blackmailed by the girl, a medical student. His kin had claimed to have seen some threatening messages in his phone.