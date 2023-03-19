DJ Azex alias Akshay dies under mysterious circumstances

Bhubaneswar: DJ Azex alias Akshay has passed away under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar. Reportedly, the body has been kept at Capital hospital mortuary.

Besides, police has initiated a probe into the matter as the real reason behind the death remained unknown.

DJ Azex breathed his last at his residence. The exact reason behind his death is unclear. Kharavel Nagar police have started an investigation into the incident. As per family members, Azex was inside his room when the city witnessed a thunderstorm last evening.

DJ Azex is one of the popular and well known DJ of Odisha, he is also a prominent DJ in the country. He has a decade of oexperience and performed with the best and well known DJs and singers of the country.

(This is a developing story.)