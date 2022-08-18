Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Kanishka Soni Marries Herself: Here What She Says

New Delhi: Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanishka Soni made headlines for marrying herself. A couple of weeks ago, Kanishka shared photos of herself with a mangalsutra and sindoor which created a stir on social media.

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a baby pink t-shirt with denim.

Sharing the picture she wrote: “Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting. I don’t need any Man Ever (sic) I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar. I am the goddess, Strong & Powerful, shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME, Thank you #goddess #ganga #pure #forever #womenempowerment #strongwomen #riverganga #serene #puresoul #girlswithtattoos #girlpower (sic)”

Check out Kanishka's photos here:

Recently, the Diya Aur Baati Hum actress shared videos and photos from the Brooklyn Bridge. Later, Kanishka Soni shared another video post where she informed everyone that she is receiving ‘harsh’ comments for marrying herself.

Kanishka Soni’s post read, “I know you guys have been raising lots of questions on my #selfmarriage decision, I truly believe in Indian culture & here is my POV that why I chose to live in solitude, marriage is not about sex it’s about love and honesty one seeks for & I have lost that faith & believe … so it’s better to live alone and love myself than seeking it in outside world when it’s difficult to find, but thanks a lot for making my post on #google #trending & in #news though ..it wasn’t my intention & also some people said I must have got drunk or have ganja while putting that post but let me tell you that I m so Indian by heart that I have never tried alcohol or any other stuff even after staying for long into film industry, it is a decision made by my full heart & soul with full conscious mind & I am happy that I am in USA now & focusing on my career into HOLLYWOOD. #indianmedia #trending #news #girlempowerment #womensupportingwomen #womenempowerment #girlpower #celebrity #indianculture #india #america #newjersey #newyork (sic)”

