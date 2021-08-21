DIY Rakhi Ideas You Can Try This Raksha Bandhan
New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is a sign of the care and love shared between brothers and sisters. Rakhi is not just a thread, but also a special bond that is shared between siblings. So, if you want to make rakhi for your siblings, we have come up with ideas to design a rakhi on your own and it would definitely add a personal touch and emotional feeling to it.
Quilling Paper Rakhi
Material required:
- Quilling paper
- Quilling needle
- Glue, scissors
- Cardboard
- Decorative gems or studs
Steps to make rakhi with quilling paper-
- Start by taking quilling paper strips (3 mm width) and roll them using a quilling needle.
- Once rolled till the end, use a drop of glue to secure it in place.
- Now pinch the circle from the end to give it the form of a flower petal.
- Repeat the process to make 8-9 petals.
- Now cut a small cardboard piece and apply glue on it.
- Start sticking your petals on it in a circular motion.
- Once done, use your decorative studs to make your rakhi look better.
- You can also make another set of smaller petals and stick them on the bigger ones to give your rakhi a layered look.
Earbuds Rakhi
Materials required:
- Cotton buds
- Paint
- Cardboard piece
- Glue
- Scissors
- Decorative ball chain
Steps to make rakhi with earbuds-
- Take a cotton bud and paint both sides with your favourite colour.
- Repeat the process with 10-12 buds. (The number of buds can increase or decrease, depending on the size of your rakhi)
- Now cut the middle part of the earbud, such that you are left with both sides of the bud that you painted.
- Cut a small circle from the cardboard piece and spread glue on it.
- Start sticking your buds closely and form a shape of a flower.
- You can repeat the process for the inner layers of the flower 2-3 times with different colours of buds.
- For final touches, you can use golden or silver coloured ball chains to outline your rakhi.
- Attach a woolen thread or mauli at the bottom and your beautiful rakhi is ready.
Silk thread Rakhi
Materials Needed:
- Cotton twine
- Silk thread (same color as cotton twine)
- Flat designer stone bead
- Scissors
How to make:
- Twist together both the silk and cotton threads around two fingers for about 10-15 rounds.
- Now tie a knot in the center and cut the edges.
- Spread the threads to make a round shape like a flower.
- Tie a bead with the help of a cotton thread.
- Take cotton of your desired length to make a braid.
- Sew this braid in the center of the rakhi tightly so that it does not fall off.
- Your Rakhi is ready to be worn by your brother!
Thread rakhi
- Material needed:
- Thick cotton threads – 3
- Silk thread – Golden
- Scissors
How to Make:
- Make a braid by twisting these threads together.
- Tie a knot on the ends of the thread.
- Your thread rakhi is ready!