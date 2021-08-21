DIY Rakhi Ideas You Can Try This Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is a sign of the care and love shared between brothers and sisters. Rakhi is not just a thread, but also a special bond that is shared between siblings. So, if you want to make rakhi for your siblings, we have come up with ideas to design a rakhi on your own and it would definitely add a personal touch and emotional feeling to it.

Quilling Paper Rakhi

Material required:

Quilling paper

Quilling needle

Glue, scissors

Cardboard

Decorative gems or studs

Steps to make rakhi with quilling paper-

Start by taking quilling paper strips (3 mm width) and roll them using a quilling needle. Once rolled till the end, use a drop of glue to secure it in place. Now pinch the circle from the end to give it the form of a flower petal. Repeat the process to make 8-9 petals. Now cut a small cardboard piece and apply glue on it. Start sticking your petals on it in a circular motion. Once done, use your decorative studs to make your rakhi look better. You can also make another set of smaller petals and stick them on the bigger ones to give your rakhi a layered look.

Earbuds Rakhi

Materials required:

Cotton buds

Paint

Cardboard piece

Glue

Scissors

Decorative ball chain

Steps to make rakhi with earbuds-

Take a cotton bud and paint both sides with your favourite colour. Repeat the process with 10-12 buds. (The number of buds can increase or decrease, depending on the size of your rakhi) Now cut the middle part of the earbud, such that you are left with both sides of the bud that you painted. Cut a small circle from the cardboard piece and spread glue on it. Start sticking your buds closely and form a shape of a flower. You can repeat the process for the inner layers of the flower 2-3 times with different colours of buds. For final touches, you can use golden or silver coloured ball chains to outline your rakhi. Attach a woolen thread or mauli at the bottom and your beautiful rakhi is ready.

Silk thread Rakhi

Materials Needed:

Cotton twine

Silk thread (same color as cotton twine)

Flat designer stone bead

Scissors

How to make:

Twist together both the silk and cotton threads around two fingers for about 10-15 rounds. Now tie a knot in the center and cut the edges. Spread the threads to make a round shape like a flower. Tie a bead with the help of a cotton thread. Take cotton of your desired length to make a braid. Sew this braid in the center of the rakhi tightly so that it does not fall off. Your Rakhi is ready to be worn by your brother!

Thread rakhi

Material needed:

Thick cotton threads – 3

Silk thread – Golden

Scissors

How to Make: