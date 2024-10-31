Bhubaneswar: This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31, Thursday, as the Amavasya moon will be present this evening. However, in some cities, Diwali celebrations will take place on November 1, 2024.

According to the Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi ends at 6:16 pm on November 1, 2024, but since Laxmi Puja is traditionally performed after sunset when the moon is visible, October 31, 2024, is considered the ideal day to celebrate Diwali, Jagran Josh reported.

Diwali will be followed by Govardhan puja and Bhaidooj festivities. Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29 (Tuesday).

Diwali puja timings:

> Diwali 2024: October 31

> Lakshmi Puja Muhurta – From 06:52 PM 08:41 PM

> Duration – 01 hour 50 minutes

> Pradosh period -From 06:10 P.M. 08:52 PM

> Taurus period -From 06:52 PM 08:41 PM

> Amavasya Date Start -October 31, 2024 at 06:22 AM

> Amavasya date ends -November 01, 2024 at 08:46 AM

Significance

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is observed every year to celebrate the victory of good over evil and Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman’s return to Ayodhya after completing their 14-year exile and defeating Ravana.

On this day, people celebrate by decorating their homes, wearing new clothes, exchanging gifts with loved ones, eating delicious sweets, and making rangoli. Hindu devotees also worship Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.