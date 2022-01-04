Divyanka Tripathi Debuts In Music Video ‘Babul Da Vehda’, Watch Teaser 

Mumbai: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made her debut in a music video composed by Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur. The teaser is already out and fans are in love.

Actress Divyanka is well known for her most popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was last seen in a reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is now all set to enter the independent music space.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi and her heart-warming portrayal below:

In the teaser, Divyanka Tripathi can be seen dressed in bridal finery, leaving her home after her wedding. As she steps out, she is reminded of her time with her younger sister and father. The song delves into the pain of a girl leaving her family post-marriage.

Presented by MB music label, penned by lyricist Kumaar, Babul Da Vehda song is composed by Meet Bros, with vocals by Asees Kaur. An achingly sweet romantic track that brings out the right emotions with Asees‘ flawless vocals. The song releases on 5th January 2022.