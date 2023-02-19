Divyang Youth Thrashed To Death By Stepmother, Father In Nayagarh 

Nayagarh: A divyang youth was allegedly thrashed to death by his father and stepmother after he allegedly expressed his wish to get married.

The deceased has been identified as Bijay Pradhan of Patharapunja village under Daspalla police limits in Nayagarh district.

According to reports, Bijay was around 35 years of age. So, he decided to get married and expressed his wish to his family members. However, his stepmother feared he would claim all the property after marriage and did not want him to get married.

As per his relatives, a verbal spat broke out between them over the issue. Irked over the matter the woman along with her husband allegedly beat him up leading to his death.

Meanwhile, the stepmother refuted the allegations and said that she was being falsely implicated by her relatives.

More details are awaited.