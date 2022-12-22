Divyang Youth Jumps Before CM’s Carcade In Balasore

Balasore: Deprived of government benefits such as pucca house, a physically challenged youth jumped in front of the chief minister’s carcade during his visit to Balasore on Thursday.

The youth identified as Mrutyunjay Upadhyay had suddenly rushed towards Patnaik’s motorcade breaking the security cordon soon after Patnaik reached the city. Security personnel deployed at the site swiftly moved in and whisked him away.

While the youth’s motive is yet to be ascertained, he was heard demanding a house under the state government’s housing scheme and a job.

The divyang man, a resident of Bhogpur in Simulia police station area had earlier threatened self immolation after being frustrated over government apathy. He alleged that he had run from pillar to post for pucca house under government scheme, but to no avail.

He had warned of suicide by jumping in front of CM’s car, but police didn’t take the matter seriously which led to such unfortunate incident today.